Audelia A. Hurtado

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Audelia “Delia” Alvarez Hurtado gained her angel wings on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marcos Abel Hurtado, along with her children Steven Hurtado and Eddie Hurtado and wife Barbara. She is also survived by her sister Amelia Rodriguez of Fairfield, California and brother Enrique Alvarez of San Marcos, TX.

She also leaves behind her most treasured gifts, her grandchildren Edward Hurtado, Klariza Hurtado, Eliana Hurtado and Isabella Hurtado. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her grandkids. They adored and cherished their Momo and would often spend the day running errands and shopping with “their love,” as they called her.

Delia was born in Lockhart, Texas on October 28, 1948 to Pedro and Petra Alvarez. She worked for Owen Goodnight Junior High, IEC and then Texas State University where she retired after 27 years in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Petra Alvarez; brothers Pete, Manuel and Willie Alvarez; and by her sisters Rebecca Rios and Ostolia Villarreal.

Delia was a hard worker and kept busy with her husband Abel and her grandkids. Spending time with her family making tamales is a special memory that her nieces and grandchildren will always remember. Some of the family’s greatest memories, besides making tamales, were the cruise they took in 2017 where she enjoyed gambling on the ship and visiting different countries. She also enjoyed visiting New Orleans. Going on pilgrimages to San Juan, Texas to the San Juan Basilica with her family and friends was also a yearly tradition. She loved traveling with Eddie and Barbara and their children. She was a devout Catholic and attended church every Sunday. That is something that she taught her son Eddie’s family and grandchildren.

After being hit by two floods while living on Conway Drive in 2015, Abel and Delia finally decided to take up their son Eddie’s invitation, to move out to the country in Martindale. In 2018 they sold their home of 47 years and built a small home on their son’s property. This move was bittersweet but being close to her grandkids was her greatest joy in life. She quickly adapted to the country life and enjoyed closing up the chickens every night and letting them out in the morning. She often collected eggs and did other outdoor chores to help out.

Momo, as she was affectionally known by her family and close friends, will be deeply missed. She had many friends all over town, but some of her most treasured friendships were from her time at Texas State University. She also had several “adopted” grandchildren who called her Momo and loved her as one. Momo was feisty and could be very outspoken at times because she didn’t always have a whole lot of patience. But she was a character and always brought a smile to your face with the things she would say. You had to get to know her and she’d slowly let you in and then become your best friend. In the end, we’ve learned that Momo had a huge circle of friends who cared for her and had the most wonderful things to say about her.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 25 with a rosary at 7 p.m. On Friday, February 26 the procession will leave Thomason’s Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. for the funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Martindale. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sammy Urrutia, Henry Alvarez Jr., Oscar Alvarez, Jimmy Alvarez, Ronnie Mendez and Edward Hurtado.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.