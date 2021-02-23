Barron Taylor Holloway, Jr.

Born in San Antonio but deeply rooted in San Marcos, Barron led a life of adventure, fantastic imagination and sly humor. Brief sojourns to England, California, Georgia and Arizona always brought him home to Texas and the land he loved. Lifelong dreams of becoming an actor, singer and playwright sustained his creative impulses to the end. Like everyone, he faced challenges and obstacles, endured successes and failures but ultimately found true purpose on his path to recovery in Abilene, helping countless others along the way.

Barron is survived by his daughter Shannon Holloway (husband Rick Cantu) and granddaughters Rachel and Hannah of Houston; brother John Holloway (wife Renee Holloway) and nephew Isaac of San Marcos; and sister Diane Holloway (husband Ben Sargent) and nephew Sam Sargent and niece Elizabeth Hudgins of Austin.

He died at St. David’s South Hospital in Austin and will be buried in San Marcos on the family plot next to parents Frances Lee and Barron Sr. Funeral details are pending.