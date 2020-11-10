Hays County records 73 new COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 73 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 66 additional recoveries and one hospitalization on Tuesday.

There are currently 412 active coronavirus cases — a seven-case increase since Monday — and there have been 6,486 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 604 active cases over the last 21 days — a 67-case increase since Monday. The county reported that there have been 785 probable cases spanning from April through early November.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 397 total hospitalizations following the additional hospitalization reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,983 residents recover from the disease as of Tuesday.

There have been 91 coronavirus-related fatalities reported since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries.

The local health department has received 39,717 negative tests and there have been 46,203 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, didn’t record a change in active cases Tuesday but added 10 total cases. There are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,033.

Kyle has tallied 1,974 total cases, including 145 active cases. Buda has recorded 951 total cases and currently has 104 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 158 total cases and has 43 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 125 total cases, including 12 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 19 active cases and has had 99 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 56 total cases and has 10 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has had 13 total cases and has two active cases. Maxwell has had 10 total cases.

Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases and has one active case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,309 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,032 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-eighty-six people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-seventy-six residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Six-hundred-five county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 393 are 60-69 years old, 221 are 70-79 years old, 230 are 9 years old or younger and 134 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,376 females and 3,110 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.7% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 23.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 64% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.1% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 974,230 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 18,863 fatalities and an estimated 826,116 recoveries from the disease as of Tuesday. There are currently 6,170 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 871 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 818 among students and 53 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 83 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting nine total onsite COVID-19 cases — five among students and four among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.