Hays County reports 52 COVID-19 recoveries, 22 new cases Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied an additional 52 recoveries from COVID-19 and 22 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.

There are currently 1,789 active COVID-19 cases — 30 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 5,719 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 52 newly reported recoveries, 3,878 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. The county has recorded 165 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has reported 52 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The county has received 25,920 negative tests and there have been 31,639 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 638 active cases — 10 less than Wednesday — and has had 2,871 total cases as of Thursday.

Kyle now has 728 active cases and has had 1,723 total. Buda has recorded 764 total cases and currently has 294 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 93 total cases and has 50 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 94 total cases, including 23 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 25 active cases and has had 58 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 37 total cases and has 13 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,179 total cases tallied Thursday.

Nine-hundred-thirty-three county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-six people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Five-hundred-ninety-seven residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-twenty-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 329 are 60-69 years old, 189 are 70-79 years old, 187 are 9 years old or younger and 103 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,997 females and 2,722 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.3% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that there have now been 678,819 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 14,590 fatalities and there are 3,246 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 594,817 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

The county says "anyone with a current Hays County residence/address, including students who live on or off campus at Texas State, is counted in our positive cases. Anyone who lives outside of Hays County, such as commuters to the university, are counted by their home county’s health department. University officials have created their own dashboard to track cases of students, faculty and staff who test positive, regardless of where they live." The university's dashboard also includes the Round Rock campus.

At Texas State University there have been 482 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 445 among students and 37 among faculty and staff — as of press time Wednesday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.