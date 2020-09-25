Two shooting incidents reported in San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) has been called to the scene of two non-fatal shootings since Sunday, prompting public safety concern within the community.

Sunday, Sept. 20

On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:55 p.m., SMPD received a call reporting a shooting at a residence on Armstrong St. The caller reported two suspects fled the scene after shooting the victim in his back. Officers arrived and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He would only state that he was buying a pressure washer from his friend when the shooting occurred.

One subject fled on foot. SMPD located that subject who was detained and arrested as he attempted to leave the neighborhood on foot. He was transported to SMPD for questioning.

The second suspect was later identified as Luis Jordan Sanchez, 28.

On Monday, Sept. 21 at approximately 2 a.m., an officer observed a minor traffic violation on Rio Vista St. and conducted a routine traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was Sanchez. He was then detained and arrested. A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located in his vehicle, along with narcotics.

The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Two days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at approximately 9:27 p.m., SMPD received a call reporting that an individual at a business in the 1100 block of Hwy 80 had been shot in the face. The caller reported that several other individuals fled in multiple vehicles.

Officers arrived on scene and did not locate a victim. Witnesses reported that a verbal argument occurred in the parking lot. The witnesses reported that a white or light skinned Hispanic male ran from the area after shots were fired.

Later that evening, the victim was identified and contacted via phone. He agreed to meet an officer but did not show up. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Initial description of the suspect is white or Hispanic male accompanied by a white or Hispanic female with black hair and blonde streaks.

An investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as information is provided.

This story has been updated with a new press release from the City of San Marcos.