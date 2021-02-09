2 Hays County residents die from COVID-19, 114 new cases tallied Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded two additional COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday.

The residents who died were a Buda woman in her 70s and a Wimberley man in his 70s, the county said. There have now been 200 coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

The local health department also recorded 565 additional recoveries, 114 new lab-confirmed cases, 11 hospitalizations and seven hospital discharges on Tuesday.

The county stated that 1,632 COVID-19 cases are considered active — a 453-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 15,709 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14, 2020. There have been 3,236 active cases over the last 21 days as of Tuesday. The county stated that there have been 1,752 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 9, 2021.

With the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges on Tuesday, there are currently 37 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 705 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have now been 13,877 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 565 recoveries recorded Tuesday.

The local health department has received 114,119 negative tests and there have been 129,828 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos tallied 23 new cases on Tuesday. There are currently 413 active cases in San Marcos — 138 fewer than Monday — and there have been 5,658 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,086 total cases, including 602 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,751 total cases and currently has 304 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 713 total cases and has 79 active cases. Wimberley has counted 612 total cases, including 94 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 96 active cases and has had 453 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 175 total cases and has 20 active cases. Niederwald has had 88 total cases and has five active cases. Maxwell has had 51 total cases and has 10 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 37 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 19 total cases and has one active case.

Woodcreek has three active cases and has tallied seven total. Creedmoor has had four total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,505 total cases tallied Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 2,420 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,279 are 10-19 years old; 2,112 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,590 are between 50-59 years old; and 1,031 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Nine-hundred-eighty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 9 years old or younger, 506 are 70-79 years old and 285 are 80 and older.

The local health department reports that 8,187 females and 7,522 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17.4% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.7% are unknown or not specified, 2.8% are Black, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,177,572 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 39,001 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 9,401 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,022 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,809 among students and 213 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 195 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported eight active COVID-19 cases — four among students and four among staff — for the week of Feb. 1-5.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.