2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; County records 28 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday.

Hays County stated that a San Marcos woman in her 60s and a Kyle woman in her 20s died, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 243.

The local health department also recorded 35 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 28 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospitalizations and five hospital discharges on Wednesday, which included information from May 11-12.

The county considers 398 cases active — nine fewer than Monday — and there have been 18,634 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 655 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,045 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 12, 2021.

Sixteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 869 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,993 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 35 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 164,634 negative tests and there have been 184,082 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded seven new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. The city currently has 141 active cases — a two-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 6,651 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,936 total cases, including 116 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,322 total cases and currently has 75 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 897 total cases and has 22 active cases. Wimberley has counted 733 total cases, including 16 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 10 active cases and has had 561 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 239 total cases and has seven active cases. Niederwald has had 96 total cases and currently has three active cases. Maxwell has had 73 total cases and six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has one active case and has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases, including one active case. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,279 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,891 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,811 are 30-39 years old; 2,517 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,835 are between 50-59 years old; 1,231 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,174 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-seven residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 329 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,772 females and 8,862 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,492,365 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,719 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 2,429 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,850 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,588 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 39 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 26 — three among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 100,329 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the time of publication, while 75,703 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

