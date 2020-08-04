2 San Marcos men die from COVID-19; County reports 42 new recoveries

Two San Marcos men in their 70s recently died from complications caused by COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

One had been hospitalized at the time of his death. There have now been 31 coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14.

The local health department also reported 42 additional recoveries, 38 new cases, five hospital discharges and four recent hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There are currently 2,878 active COVID-19 cases — six less than Monday — and there have been 4,931 total cases.

With the fluctuation in hospitalizations, there are currently 21 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. According to Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county.

With the 42 additional recoveries, there have now been 2,022 county residents who have recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 21,802 negative tests and is awaiting results from 43 tests.

“We want to thank everyone who continues to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schneider said. “It’s important to recognize we are not out of the woods yet. We strongly urge all Hays County residents to stay home when possible, or if you must go out, stay distanced, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with 13 less cases than Monday. The city currently has 1,392 active cases and has had 2,448 total cases.

Kyle now has 927 active cases and has had 1,526 total. Buda has recorded 653 total cases and currently has 383 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 80 total cases, including 33 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 79 total cases and has 65 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 27 active cases and has had 43 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 32 total cases and has 30 active cases. Niederwald has had 29 total cases and has one active case. Uhland has had 15 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases, including three active cases. Manchaca has had eight total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has had seven total cases and has four active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,977. Eight-hundred-thirty-six county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-fifty-four residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-eight county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 270 are 60-69 years old, 167 are 9 years old or younger, 144 are 70-79 years old and 72 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,585 females and 2,346 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 38.3% are Hispanic and 17.6% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 37.3% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 9,167 new cases and 245 fatalities on Tuesday. The DSHS states that there have now been 451,181 Texans diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 7,261 fatalities and there are 8,674 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.