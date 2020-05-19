Amazon employees test positive for COVID-19; County now has 81 active cases

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that multiple employees at its fulfillment center in San Marcos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amazon, however, didn’t disclose how many employees have tested positive.

“We are supporting the individuals who are recovering,” Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft said in a statement. “Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, and we expect to invest approximately $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe. This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities, etc.”

According to a text message sent to Amazon employees and obtained by the Daily Record, “On (May 13) we were informed that one of our associates tested positive for COVID-19. The affected individual was last on site on (May 6). Since that time the site has undergone multiple cleanings, including disinfecting fogging.”

Amazon states that it communicates by either phone or text with its employees whenever a COVID-19 case is confirmed at its location. Amazon also alerts any associates who came into close contact with a confirmed case

Amazon employees are given personal protective gear, temperature checks are conducted and the company has implemented disinfectant spraying. Any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 receives up to two weeks of paid time off. Amazon has increased pay for hourly employees by $2.

County reports 3 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total case count to 238.

There are currently 81 active cases within Hays County, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider. The local health department has received 2,265 negative tests and is awaiting results for 205 tests. According to Schneider, many of the pending results are from the testing conducted by the Texas National Guard in Dripping Springs and Wimberley on May 10 and from tests given at nursing homes.

There were two new recoveries since Monday As of Tuesday, 154 county residents have recovered from the disease. There was an additional hospitalization reported Tuesday. There have now been 26 total hospitalizations, including five current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Two of the new cases reported Tuesday originate in Kyle, while the other case originates in San Marcos.

Kyle currently has 42 active cases and has had 112 total cases. San Marcos has recorded 68 total cases, including 22 active cases.

Buda has had 29 total cases and has eight active cases. Wimberley has tallied 10 total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases, including three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-thirty-eight females and 100 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Fifty-one county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-eight residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-four residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-four patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 228 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 49,912 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,369 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 29,359 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.