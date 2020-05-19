City parks to reopen beginning Friday

The City of San Marcos will reopen its parks beginning Friday, the city announced during its regular city council meeting.

The city’s parks will open with operating hours between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. for active recreation activities — only running, walking and enjoying the river.

Gathering in groups and sunbathing, however, are still not permitted.

Public Safety Director Chase Stapp said there is no indication case counts are going down at this point. He encourages residents to take social distancing seriously and to make responsible choices while enjoying the parks and riverfront. — Stephanie Gates (@StephJGates) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

