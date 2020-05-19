Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City parks to reopen beginning Friday

Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:42pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The City of San Marcos will reopen its parks beginning Friday, the city announced during its regular city council meeting. 

The city’s parks will open with operating hours between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. for active recreation activities — only running, walking and enjoying the river. 

Gathering in groups and sunbathing, however, are still not permitted. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
 

