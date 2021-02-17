City of San Marcos issues boil water advisory

The City of San Marcos issued a boil water advisory for all water customers Wednesday.

The city issued the advisory because of water pressure dropping within the distribution system.

The city said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the city to issue a boil advisory with low water pressures being a result of power interruptions caused by the current winter weather. The advisory lasts until normal pressures resume and water quality lab results show no contamination.

The city said this is only a precautionary measure and doesn’t mean water is contaminated. The possibility of contamination is very low, however, residents may want to boil water prior to consumption or use bottled water, the city said.

“We understand that boiling water may be difficult, if not impossible, for many at this time but this is a regulatory TCEQ requirement,” the city said in a news release.

The city will take water samples after pressures return to normal and water quality test results should be available by Tuesday, Feb. 23. The city said it is working to restore water service to full operation as quickly as possible. The full advisory can be read at www.sanmarcostx.gov/boiladvisory.

City urges energy conservations

The city is asking residents to conserve energy as San Marcos, and most of the state, have experienced power outages since early Monday morning. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has continued to work to restore power across the state.

ERCOT entered its third and highest level of emergency operations because electric demand exceeded available supply at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday. ERCOT added that a significant number of additional generating units tripped offline when the weather worsened overnight while the grid operator was contending with frozen wind turbines and limited gas supply.

The city said Wednesday that it was aware of power outages and was working to restore electricity. The San Marcos Electric Utility restored multiple areas Wednesday, including the Westover neighborhood, Burleson Street areas, and all apartment complexes down Post Road.

The city added that the amount of electricity turned on or plugged into outlets at your residence needs to be as low as possible as utility crews make needed repairs to reenergize your residence.

Take these steps while your power is still off:

Turn off all lights and fans.

Unplug all appliances, especially large appliances like washer, dryers, televisions, and refrigerators if possible.

Turn off your heating system.

“All these folks had been without power for more than 24 hours and we’re out there continuing to work on additional restorations all over the city,” the city said on social media, adding that customers could lose power even after localized outages have been restored as part of ERCOT’s directed rolling outages.

The city said these mandated outages are expected to last for a few more days.

“It’s very important that you conserve as much energy as possible when power is restored,” the city said on social media. “Please know we’re trying to get to all the addresses who have been without power for many hours — you haven’t been forgotten.”

Alongside power and water outages, the city is reminding residents to protect themselves against carbon monoxide dangers. The city said never to use generators, grills, or devices that burn gasoline, propane, or charcoals inside your home; never sit in a running car inside a garage or carport; and make sure fireplaces and wood stoves are properly ventilated.

To report a water outage, electric outage or ask a non-emergency related question call 512-754-2291. Electric outages can also be emailed to poweroutinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

