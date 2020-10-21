City selects Standridge as new Chief of Police

The City of San Marcos announced Stan Standridge as its selection for its next Chief of Police, pending city council approval.

Standridge, who currently serves as the Abilene’s Chief of Police, was selected over Duncanville Police Chief Robert Brown. The city stated that Standridge’s appointment will be up for consideration approval during the Nov. 4 city council meeting.

“Chief Standridge rose to the top of a very competitive and highly qualified field of applicants,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “It’s clear that our community wants a leader who understands our demographics and is adept at serving every single resident in a cohesive and thoughtful manner. Chief Standridge has the proven ability to be a community leader, and he’s the right person to lead our men and women in blue into the future.”

Standridge has worked as the Abilene Police Department’s Chief of Police for the last 11 years. He’s worked for APD for over 25 years. He is currently the President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Standridge holds a Master Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Standridge has earned multiple awards: 20 Under 40 Business Leader, Executive Leadership Award, I-CAN Hero, and the TPCA’s Innovation Award. Standridge chaired Texas’s Officer Safety Committee and helped create VINCIBLE — a state program that aims to reduce police officer line of duty deaths and injuries — which is used by over 1,500 police agencies, including the San Marcos Police Department.

“My wife Beth and I are deeply honored to serve alongside the citizens in San Marcos to foster a culture of inclusion,” Standridge said. “I am committed to providing steadfast leadership to our Police Department and City. Leadership is relationship forged through service. I look forward to engaging the men and women of the SMPD, sworn and civilian, while continuing to provide professional police services to all citizens.”

If approved during the next council meeting, Standridge will begin his position in San Marcos on Nov. 16.

“I am confident that Chief Standridge will be able to build on the great work done by Interim Chief Bob Klett and his team over the past year. My sincere appreciation goes out to Chief Klett for his dedicated service to our community during his tenure as our interim chief.”

