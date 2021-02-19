City urges water conservation through weekend; Power restorations continue

The City of San Marcos is asking all water customers to conserve throughout the weekend to help stabilize water pressure within the water distribution system.

The city said reducing water usage is the lone way to increase water pressure in its system after it saw pressure reductions and fluctuations amid the week’s winter weather, state-mandated rolling electrical outages, and supply and demand.

The city asks customers to refrain from doing laundry, running dishwashers and completing high-water usage activities. To stop water loss at your home or business, the city says to isolate any broken piping and turn off water to the leaking area.

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for San Marcos until 9 a.m. on Saturday. After the hard freeze warning passes, the city asks customers to turn off dripping or running faucets.

San Marcos remains in a city-wide boil water advisory for all water customers but it is only a precautionary measure. The city says this does not mean water has been contaminated. The city will notify customers when the boil advisory is rescinded.

Water crews continue to work to restore water service to full, normal operation. If you have a water outage email waterwastewaterinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8010.

Power restoration continues

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is now operating under normal operations and rotating outages have ended. San Marcos electric has also restored power to all but 20 customers as of publication on Friday and they’ll have those completed soon. If your power goes out or is out, it is a true outage, not a scheduled interruption. Please report electric outages by calling 512-393-8313 or emailing poweroutinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.