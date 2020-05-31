County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The Hays County Local Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Hays County currently has 147 active cases and has had 335 total cases since the first diagnosis of the disease within the county on March 14.

The local health department has received 3,751 negative tests and is waiting on results from 14 tests, according to county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

Schneider added that three more county residents have recovered from the disease, marking 184 recoveries.

Twenty-nine county residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, including four current hospitalizations.

Kyle recorded three new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, raising its total case count to 170 and active count to 84. Buda, San Marcos and Wimberley each added one new case since Friday.

Buda currently has 23 active cases and has seen 46 total cases. San Marcos has tallied 87 total cases and has 30 active cases. Wimberley has recorded 12 total cases and five active cases.

Dripping Springs has amassed seven total cases and has two active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-eighty-one females and 154 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Eighty-one county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 20-29 years old. Sixty-six county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Sixty-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Fifty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-nine county residents are 60-69 years old, 18 are between 10-19 years old, 12 are 70-79 years old, 10 are 80 and older and six are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 325 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.