County reports fourth COVID-19-related fatality, 15 new cases

A second San Marcos resident has died from complications caused by COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

A male San Marcos resident in their 70s is the fourth county resident to die after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider

The local health department also reported 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total count to 329. There are currently 144 active cases within the county.

Hays County has seen 59 new virus cases between Tuesday and Friday. The county has received 3,727 negative tests and is awaiting results from 38 tests.

The county reported Friday that 16 additional county residents have recovered from the disease. There have now been 181 recoveries.

Twenty-nine county residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, including four current hospitalizations.

Kyle reported an additional seven cases since Thursday, which has had 167 total cases and currently has 82 active cases. Buda amassed four new COVID-19 cases and has had 45 total cases and has 22 active cases. San Marcos recorded three new cases, increasing its total case count to 86 and active count to 32. Dripping Springs reported one new case Friday and has had seven total cases and has two active cases.

Wimberley has seen 11 total and four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-seventy-seven females and 152 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Eighty-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 20-29 years old. Sixty-five county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Sixty-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-eight people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-eight county residents are 60-69 years old, 17 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, 10 are 80 and older and six are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 319 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 61,006 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,626 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 40,068 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.