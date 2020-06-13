COVID-19 spike continues in Hays County with 142 new cases reported Saturday

For the third consecutive day and fourth time in one week, Hays County reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 142 new diagnoses on Saturday.

According to the Hays County Local Health Department, there are now 815 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. The county has more than doubled its coronavirus case count in a week’s time. Hays County reported a total of 398 total cases on June 5 and saw a 417 case increase in eight days.

The county stated that it would update specific information including cities, age, gender and ethnicity in Monday’s full report because of the sheer volume of cases added Saturday.

Reminder: Free Testing Available Sunday

Free COVID-19 diagnostic testing will be available in San Marcos today — Sunday, June 14 — and Saturday, June 20.

Free mobile testing on today will be available at Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School, 1225 TX-123, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The site will have two drive-thru lanes and one walk-up lane for participants.

Testing in San Marcos will also be available on Saturday, June 20 at Bowie Elementary School, 4020 Monterrey Oak, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments are not required for a person to be tested, however, pre-registration can be done on the state's online registration tool or by calling 512-883-2400. Individuals can expect to receive results 10-25 days after testing is administered.

Testing in San Marcos is being done in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.

Free mobile testing sites will also take place in Buda, Kyle and Uhland throughout next week: