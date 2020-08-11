Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Developing: Northbound I-35 reopens after SMPD, New Braunfels PD highway pursuit

Tue, 08/11/2020 - 7:36am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Update (8:50 a.m.): All lanes have reopened on northbound Interstate 35, the San Marcos Police department said. 

North I-35 was shutdown for over an hour following a highway pursuit conducted by SMPD and the New Braunfels Police Department. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes availble. 

Original Post: Northbound Interstate 35 at Exit 207 has been shutdown follwoing a police pursuit by the San Marcos and New Braunfels police departments. 

SMPD announced the closure at approximatley 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. and stated that the closure will last at least an hour.  

