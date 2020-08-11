Developing: Northbound I-35 reopens after SMPD, New Braunfels PD highway pursuit

Update (8:50 a.m.): All lanes have reopened on northbound Interstate 35, the San Marcos Police department said.

North I-35 was shutdown for over an hour following a highway pursuit conducted by SMPD and the New Braunfels Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes availble.

Original Post: Northbound Interstate 35 at Exit 207 has been shutdown follwoing a police pursuit by the San Marcos and New Braunfels police departments.

SMPD announced the closure at approximatley 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. and stated that the closure will last at least an hour.