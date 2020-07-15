DEVELOPING: SMPD assists Texas Rangers with investigation into officer-involved shooting

Update (1:31 a.m., Thursday): The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Wednesday's incident invovled a Texas State Trooper and a male suspect, who was injured.

DPS was still on the scene early Thursday morning. More information to come.

Originial Post (11:46 p.m., Wednesday): The San Marcos Police Department is assisting the Texas Rangers with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, SMPD said in a social media post.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday at the 7-Eleven located at the corner of Wonder World Drive and the East Access Road, SMPD said.

Police added that SMPD was not involved and no officers were injured in the incident.

DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Wonder World Drive and the East Access Road, where an officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 9:26 p.m. SMPD says no officers were injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/TWJudXGnp5 — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) July 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.