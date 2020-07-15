Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

DEVELOPING: SMPD assists Texas Rangers with investigation into officer-involved shooting

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 11:46pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Update (1:31 a.m., Thursday): The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Wednesday's incident invovled a Texas State Trooper and a male suspect, who was injured. 

DPS was still on the scene early Thursday morning. More information to come. 

Originial Post (11:46 p.m., Wednesday): The San Marcos Police Department is assisting the Texas Rangers with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, SMPD said in a social media post. 

The incident occurred at approximately 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday at the 7-Eleven located at the corner of Wonder World Drive and the East Access Road, SMPD said. 

Police added that SMPD was not involved and no officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

