Dripping Springs woman dies from COVID-19; 20 new cases reported

A Dripping Springs woman in her 80s has died from complications caused by COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Thursday.

Hays County has now tallied 38 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14.

The county also recorded 46 recoveries alongside 20 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital discharge and one hospitalization on Thursday.

There are currently 2,673 active coronavirus cases — 27 less than Wednesday — and there have been 5,103 total cases.

With the 46 recoveries reported Thursday, 2,392 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus, following the one hospital discharge and one hospitalization announced Thursday. There have been 126 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

The local health department has received 22,714 negative tests and is awaiting results from 25 tests. There have been 27,842 tests administered in Hays County.

“We thank those Hays County residents who are helping to slow the spread of the virus,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “By washing our hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others, we are protecting the most vulnerable in our community.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with 21 less than Wednesday. The city currently has 1,219 active cases and has had 2,516 total cases.

Kyle now has 906 active cases and has had 1,585 total. Buda has recorded 685 total cases and currently has 369 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 83 total cases, including 31 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 83 total cases and has 67 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 30 active cases and has had 46 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 32 total cases and has 29 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 15 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Mountain City has had nine total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases, including three active cases. Manchaca has had eight total cases and two active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,012 total cases recorded Wednesday.

Eight-hundred-sixty-five county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-twenty-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-seventy-two residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-twenty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 286 are 60-69 years old, 175 are 9 years old or younger, 169 are 70-79 years old and 78 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,676 females and 2,427 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 37.7% are Hispanic and 18% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 37.1% are unknown or not specified, 1.9% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Service reported 6,2755 new coronavirus cases and 255 additional fatalities Thursday. According to the DSHS, there have now been 513,575 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 9,289 fatalities and there are 6,879 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 375,760 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.