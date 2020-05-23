Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Hays County, raising total to 270

The Hays County Local Health Department reported four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing the total case amount to 270.

The county currently has 109 active cases, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

The local health department has received 3,178 negative tests and has 251 tests pending. According to the county, results from tests conducted at nursing homes throughout the county from May 18 through half of May 21 have come back negative.

As of Saturday, 158 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have been 28 hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus, including six current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Half of the new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday originate from Kyle, which has now seen 134 total cases and has 63 active cases. Buda recorded one new case since Friday, raising the total case count to 34 and active count to 13. San Marcos tallied one new case, increasing its total case count to 72 with 25 active cases.

Wimberley has seen 11 total and four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-fifty-one females and 119 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Sixty-two county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 20-29 years old. Fifty-five county residents who have been diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Fifty-four residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-five patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 260 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.