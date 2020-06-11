Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in San Marcos

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in San Marcos on Sunday, June 14 and Saturday June 20, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

The free testing is a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new initiative to test underserved communities.

"As the State of Texas continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to ensuring every Texan has access to COVID-19 testing no matter where they live," Abbott said in a statement. "We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can have one.”

Free mobile testing on Sunday will be available at Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School, 1225 TX-123, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The site will have two drive-thru lanes and one walk-up lane for participants.

Testing in San Marcos will also be available on Saturday, June 20 at Bowie Elementary School, 4020 Monterrey Oak, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments are not required for a person to be tested, however, pre-registration can be done at at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400. Individuals can expect to receive results 10-25 days after testing is administered.

Testing in San Marcos is being done in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.

Free mobile testing sites will also take place in Buda, Kyle and Uhland throughout next week:

Wednesday, June 17: Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18: Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 19: McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

