Hays County reports 1 fatality, 129 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that a Buda man in his 50s has died of COVID-19, marking the 137th coronavirus-related fatality in the county.

Hays County tallied an additional 164 recoveries from the disease, 129 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospital discharges and six hospitalizations on Wednesday.

County Judge Ruben Becerra warns residents that additional business restrictions could occur if regional hospitalization capacity for COVID-19 patients remains at 15% or above for seven consecutive days.

“The current data indicates that Region O will hit that seven-day mark this weekend,” Becerra said. “More information about the impending restrictions will be shared in the coming days.”

There are currently 1,654 active COVID-19 cases — a 36-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 11,291 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in the county on March 14. There have been 2,521 active cases over the last 21 days — a 102-case increase since Tuesday. The county stated that there have been 1,379 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021.

There are currently 38 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 581 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 9,500 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Wednesday.

The local health department has received 78,940 negative tests and there have been 90,231 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 58 new cases Wednesday. There are currently 565 active cases — 22 more than Tuesday — and there have been 4,479 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,480 total cases, including 460 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,918 total cases and currently has 360 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 473 total cases and has 90 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 54 active cases and has had 287 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 358 total cases, including 74 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 140 total cases and has 27 active cases. Niederwald has had 59 total cases and has 12 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 30 cases and seven currently active cases. Uhland has had 26 total cases and currently has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 17 total cases. Maxwell has had 15 total cases and has two active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has one active case and has had three total. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,511 total cases tallied as of Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 1,796 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,502 people are 40-49 years old and 1,481 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,112 are between 50-59 years old.

Seven-hundred-six county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 610 are 9 years old or younger, 359 are 70-79 years old and 214 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 5,952 females and 5,339 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 21.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black, 0.7% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian,

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,646,382 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 28,545 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 13,625 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 vaccine availability

According to a map provided by the DSHS, there are four providers in San Marcos who currently have received vaccine doses: HEB Pharmacy 455 (200 W. Hopkins St.); HEB Pharmacy 243 (641 E. Hopkins St.); Premier ER San Marcos (1509 N. Interstate 35); and San Marcos Family Medicine (2406 Hunter Road). According to the state, only groups 1A — frontline health care workers and residents of a long-term care facility — and 1B, which consists of those who are 65 years and older and people 16 years and older who have a chronic medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Before visiting a hospital or clinic for a vaccine call ahead or visit their website.