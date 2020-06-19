Hays County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional recoveries Friday.

There are currently 1,157 active cases and there have been 1,551 total since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

With 51 newly recovered residents, there have been 389 total recoveries. The county also reported no additional hospitalizations and also had two less current hospitalizations, marking 12 current hospitalizations and 51 total hospitalizations.

The local health department has received 5,748 negative tests and is awaiting results of 71 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to increase with an additional 73 cases reported Friday. San Marcos currently has 812 active cases and has had 917 total cases.

Kyle had 22 new cases reported, increasing its active case count to 216 and total case count to 421.

Buda added seven new cases, and has had 142 total cases, including 91 active cases. Maxwell tallied one new case Friday, raising its total active case count to five.

Wimberley has had 21 total cases and currently has 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has recorded 15 total cases, including six active cases. Dripping Springs has had 13 total cases and has an active count of six. Neiderwald has tallied eight total cases and has six active cases. Driftwood has had five total cases and has three active cases.

Bear Creek, Manchaca, Mountain City and Uhland have all had one case.

Eight-hundred-twenty-nine county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are in the 20-29 age range. Two-hundred-sixteen are between 30-39 years old. One-hundred-thirty-nine residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-thirty-nine people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Eighty-five county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 69 are 60-69 years old, 33 are 70-79 years old, 24 are 9 years old or younger and 17 are 80 and older.

Eight-hundred-five females and 746 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 38.6% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 38.4% are not specified and 23% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45% are unknown or not specified, 1.7% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 103,305 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 2,140 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 65,329 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.