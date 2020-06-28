Hays County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

Editor’s note: The Hays County Local Health Department did not release a full report Saturday. Up-to-date information on cases per city and demographics are not available at this time.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported an additional 117 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are currently 2,162 active cases and there have been 2,586 total cases since the first virus diagnosis within Hays County on March 14.

There are 21 county residents currently hospitalized by the disease. There have been 63 total hospitalizations. The county reports that 418 residents have recovered from the disease. Hays County has had six COVID-19-related fatalities.

The local health department has received 6,790 negative tests and is awaiting results of 61 tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,357 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. According to the DSHS, 148,728 Texans have been diagnosed with the disease and there have been 2,393 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 79,974 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day positivity rate reached an all-time high Sunday at 14.3%.

