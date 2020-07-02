Hays County reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 2 hospitalizations

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, two additional hospitalizations and 11 recoveries Thursday.

There are now 2,549 active cases and there have been 3,050 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

Hays County reported that one county resident was released from the hospital Thursday alongside the two new hospitalizations. There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus and there have been 64 total hospitalizations.

With the 11 additional recoveries, 494 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

The county has reported seven COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus.

The local health department has received 7,578 negative tests and is awaiting results of 58 tests.

“All Hays County residents can help us slow the spread,” county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “No matter your age or profession, by following recommended health guidelines, including staying distanced, wearing a mask and washing your hands often, we can do this together as a community.”

San Marcos tallied 71 new cases Thursday, increasing its active case count to 1,558 and total count to 1,726.

Kyle now has 595 active cases and has had 826 total. Buda has recorded 337 total cases and currently has 272 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 43 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 43 total cases, which includes 32 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 30 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 20 total cases and has 18 active cases. Niederwald has had 10 total cases and has eight active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases.

Uhland has had four total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca and Mountain City both have two total active cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,474.

Four-hundred-seventy-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Three-hundred-thirty people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Two-hundred-fifty-one residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-ninety-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 141 are 60-69 years old, 78 are 9 years old or younger, 66 are 70-79 years old and 40 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,597 females and 1,453 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the disease.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 41.4% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39.5% are Hispanic and 19.1% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45.7% are unknown or not specified, 1.3% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 7,915 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The DSHS reports that 175,977 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,525 fatalities and there have been an estimated 90,720 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 7,382 Texans currently hospitalized by the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.