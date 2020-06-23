Hays County reports 130 new virus cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eight additional recoveries and a new hospitalization.

There are now 1,599 active cases and there have been 2,001 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14. Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider stated 111 positive cases stem from the first three days of testing conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which began on June 14 and ended on June 20.

“Slowing down this virus will take everyone in our community,” Schneider said in a statement. “By staying distanced in public, washing hands and wearing masks, we can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”

With the additional hospitalization, there are now 15 county residents currently hospitalized by the disease and there have been 54 total.

The county now reports 397 recoveries from the disease with the additional eight recoveries announced Tuesday.

The local health department has received 6,201 negative tests and is awaiting results of 53 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to climb with an additional 97 cases tallied Tuesday. San Marcos now has 1,121 active cases and has had 1,229 total cases.

Kyle now has 300 active cases and has had 506 total. Buda has recorded 175 total cases and currently has 121 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 23 total cases, including 12 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 20 total cases and has 13 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 18 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 10 total cases and has eight active cases. Niederwald has had eight total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has six total active cases.

Manchaca has two total active cases. Uhland has had two total cases and has one active case. Bear Creek, and Mountain City have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,079.

Two-hundred-eighty-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. One-hundred-seventy-six people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. One-hundred-sixty-six residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-thirteen county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 78 are 60-69 years old, 38 are 70-79 years old, 47 are 9 years old or younger and 22 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,023 females and 978 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 39.3% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 39.4% are not specified and 21.3% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 54.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 43.9% are unknown or not specified, 1.3% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 5,489 new diagnoses. The DSHS reports that 120,370 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,220 fatalities and there have been an estimated 70,714 Texans who have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.