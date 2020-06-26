Hays County reports 140 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and an additional recovery on Friday.

There are now 1,992 active cases and there have been 2,415 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

“As we see the surge in positive cases, there’s never been a more important time for Hays County residents to work together to slow the spread of the virus,” Hays County Eric Schneider said. “With masks, hand washing and distancing, we hold the power to have an impact.”

The county now reports 418 recoveries from the disease with the additional recovery announced Friday

There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized by the disease and there have been 62 total.

The local health department has received 6,716 negative tests and is awaiting results of 74 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to climb with an additional 76 cases tallied Friday. San Marcos now has 1,315 active cases and has had 1,430 total cases.

Kyle now has 428 active cases and has had 638 total. Buda has recorded 223 total cases and currently has 172 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 29 total cases and has 21 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 29 total cases, including 18 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 12 active cases and has had 22 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 13 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had eight total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has six total active cases.

Uhland has had three total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has two total active cases. Bear Creek and Mountain City have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,257. Three-hundred-fifty-seven county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Two-hundred-forty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. One-hundred-ninety-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-thirty-eighty county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 98 are 60-69 years old, 44 are 70-79 years old, 56 are 9 years old or younger and 28 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,252 females and 1,163 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 40.3 % of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 40.2% are Hispanic and 19.4% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45.3% are unknown or not specified, 1.6% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,707 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The DSHS reports that 137,624 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,324 fatalities and there have been an estimated 76,282 Texans who have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.