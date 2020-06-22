Hays County reports 160 new COVID-19 cases, one additional hospitalization

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and an additional hospitalization.

The county reported 57 new cases on Saturday and 103 new diagnoses on Sunday. There are now 1,477 active cases and there have been 1,871 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14. Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider stated 111 positive cases stem from the first three days of testing conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which began on June 14 and ended on June 20.

“We can slow the spread of the virus but it will take the whole Hays County community,” Schneider said.

With the additional hospitalization, there are now 14 county residents currently hospitalized by the disease and there have been 53 total. The county stated that 389 county residents have recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 5,865 negative tests and is awaiting results of 59 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

San Marcos passed the 1,000 case mark Monday with 1,027 active cases and 1,132 total cases.

Kyle has 281 active cases and has had 486 total. Buda has recorded 169 total cases and currently has 118 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 22 total cases, including 11 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 18 total cases and has 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 17 total cases. Maxwell has six total active cases.

Niederwald and Driftwood have both had eight total cases each and six active cases. Uhland has had two total cases and has one active case. Bear Creek, Manchaca and Mountain City have all had one total case with Manchaca and Mountain creek each having an active case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,005. Two-hundred-sixty-six county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. One-hundred-sixty-two people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. One-hundred-fifty-eight residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 75 are 60-69 years old, 37 are 70-79 years old, 43 are 9 years old or younger and 21 are 80 and older.

Nine-hundred-sixty-one females and 910 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 39.3% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 39% are not specified and 21.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 44.3% are unknown or not specified, 1.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 114,881 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 2,192 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 69,190 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.