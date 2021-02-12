Hays County reports 192 COVID-19 recoveries, 45 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 192 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 45 new lab-confirmed cases, six hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Friday.

The county stated that 1,397 COVID-19 cases are considered active — a 107-case decrease since Thursday — and there have been 15,837 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14, 2020. There have been 2,470 active cases over the last 21 days as of Friday. The county stated that there have been 1,761 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 12, 2021.

Thirty-one county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 705 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported on Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have now been 14,238 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 192 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 117,404 negative tests and there have been 133,241 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit conducted Friday, the county removed 66 cases, 11 of which were hospitalizations. Hays County removes cases when they are determined to be duplicates or out-of-county.

San Marcos currently has 372 active cases and there have been 5,677 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,150 total cases, including 489 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,774 total cases and currently has 253 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 719 total cases and has 72 active cases. Wimberley has counted 620 total cases, including 84 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 82 active cases and has had 459 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 198 total cases and has 15 active cases. Niederwald has had 88 total cases and has four active cases. Maxwell has had 45 total cases and has 12 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 39 cases and three active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 23 total cases and has five active cases.

Woodcreek has three active cases and has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases, including two active cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,520 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,438 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,311 are 10-19 years old; 2,136 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,602 are between 50-59 years old; and 1,040 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Nine-hundred-ninety-two residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 9 years old or younger, 512 are 70-79 years old and 286 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,251 females and 7,586 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,206,982 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 40,095 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 8,607 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,100 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,884 among students and 216 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 156 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported eight active COVID-19 cases — four among students and four among staff — for the week of Feb. 1-5.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.