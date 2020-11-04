Hays County reports 2 COVID-19 fatalities, 34 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two new COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday.

The two county residents who died were a San Marcos woman in her 90s and a Buda man in his 80s, marking the 90th and 91st coronavirus-related fatalities in the county.

The local health department also reported 49 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 34 new lab-confirmed cases and three hospital discharges on Wednesday.

There are currently 332 active coronavirus cases — a 17-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 6,265 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County. The local health department also reported that there have been 460 active cases over the last 21 days — a 13-case decrease since Tuesday. The county reported that there have been 764 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently five county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 391 total hospitalizations with the three hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,842 residents recover from the disease as of Tuesday.

The local health department has received 37,015 negative tests and there have been 43,280 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a nine-case decrease in active cases reported Wednesday. There are currently 55 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 2,990.

Kyle has tallied 1,890 total cases, including 122 active cases. Buda has recorded 894 total cases and currently has 88 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 139 total cases and has 27 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 122 total cases, including 14 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 17 active cases and has had 93 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 50 total cases and has five active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 10 total cases.

Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,266 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,002 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-fifty-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-forty-three residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-seventy-eight county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 373 are 60-69 years old, 213 are 70-79 years old, 215 are 9 years old or younger and 120 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,262 females and 3,003 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 32.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 23% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 63.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 926,400 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 18,320 fatalities and an estimated 797,586 recoveries from the disease. There are currently 5,872 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 810 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 759 among students and 51 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 35 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting four total onsite cases among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.