Hays County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, total now 221

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing the total case count to 221.

The county has 74 active cases and four current hospitalizations. The local health department has received 2,122 negative tests and is awaiting results for 120 tests. County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said county residents who received testing by the Texas National Guard at the Wimberley and Dripping Springs sites on May 10 will be contacted with their results as soon as they are available. The state’s health department indicates that it may take up to 7 days to receive results, Schneider added.

As of Friday, 144 county residents have recovered from the disease. Twenty-four county residents who contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Kyle has two new cases since Thursday, increasing its total case count to 103 and it currently has 37 active cases.

San Marcos has recorded 64 total COVID-19 cases and has 22 active cases. Buda has had 27 total cases with six active cases. Wimberley has tallied nine total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had six total virus cases, including two active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-twenty-nine females and 92 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Forty-eight county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-one residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-six people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-one patients are 60-69 years old, 10 are between 10-19 years old, nine are 70-79 years old, eight are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 211 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 45,198 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,272 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 25,454 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.