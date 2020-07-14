Hays County reports 2 San Marcos fatalities, 56 new COVID-19 cases

Two San Marcos women have died from complications caused by COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

One woman was in her 70s, while the other was in her 80s. There have now been 13 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider also reported 56 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 51 additional recoveries and three hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There are now 2,942 active virus cases and there have been 3,699 total in Hays County.

With the three additional hospitalizations, 23 county residents are currently hospitalized by the disease and there have been 75 total hospitalizations.

According to the local health department, 744 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus with the newly announced 51 recoveries Tuesday.

The county has received 10,926 negative tests and is awaiting results from 59 tests.

“The most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to limit your trips, wash your hands, stay distanced from others and wear a mask when in public,” Schneider said in a statement. “We urge everyone take these simple, effective steps to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable.”

San Marcos has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 1,634 active cases and 1,998 total cases.

Kyle now has 791 active cases and has had 1,045 total. Buda has recorded 446 total cases and currently has 363 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 64 total cases and has 53 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 57 total cases, including 43 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 33 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 21 total cases and has 19 active cases. Niederwald has had 13 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Uhland has had eight total cases and has seven active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has had four total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has had two total cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 1,675. Six-hundred-fifteen county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Four-hundred-eleven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Three-hundred-thirteen residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-forty-three county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 191 are 60-69 years old, 109 are 9 years old or younger, 92 are 70-79 years old and 50 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,924 females and 1,775 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the county’s ethnic breakdown, 42.53% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39.52% are Hispanic and 17.95% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 44.7% are unknown or not specified, 1.1% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a record 10,745 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The DSHS reported that 275,058 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 3,322 fatalities and there have been an estimated 142,398 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,569 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.