Hays County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 hospitalizations

Editor’s note: The Hays County Local Health Department did not release a full report Sunday. Up-to-date information on cases per city and demographics is not available at this time.

Hays County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and two additional hospitalizations on Sunday

There are currently 2,889 active coronavirus cases and there have been 3,555 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 10,789 negative COVID-19 tests and is awaiting results from 47 tests.

There are currently 22 county residents hospitalized in the county by the disease and there have been 71 total hospitalizations.

Hays County has reported 11 COVID-19-related fatalities.

According to the local health department, 655 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county stated that a full breakdown of cases per city and a demographic breakdown will be provided in Monday’s update.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a record 10,351 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. According to the DSHS that 250,462 Texans have been diagnosed with the disease there have been 3,112 fatalities and there have been an estimated 127,880 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,083 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

