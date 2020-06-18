Hays County reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, and reported that 5 individuals released from the hospital Thursday.

There are currently 1,105 active cases and there have been 1,448 total since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

With eight newly recovered residents, there have been 338 total recoveries. The county also reported two additional hospitalizations Thursday, marking 14 current hospitalizations and 51 total hospitalizations.

The local health department has received 5,702 negative tests and is awaiting results of 63 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to climb with an additional 157 cases reported Thursday. San Marcos currently has 749 active cases and has had 844 total cases.

Kyle had 28 new cases reported, increasing its active case count to 224 and total cases to 399.

Buda added 12 new cases Thursday, and has had 135 total cases, including 93 active cases.

Wimberley reported two additional cases, raising its total case count to 21 and currently has 12 active cases. Neiderwald tallied one new case Thursday, and has had eight total cases and has six active cases. Austin, within Hays County added three new cases and now has had 15 total cases, including six active cases. Dripping Springs also added two new cases Thursday, raising its total cases count to 13 and active count to six. Maxwell added three new cases Thursday, and now has four total cases and four active cases. Mountain City and Machaca both added their first cases Thursday.

Driftwood has had five total cases and has three active cases. Bear Creek and Uhland have each had one case.

The 20-29 age group continues to see the largest increase in COVID-19 cases with 131 new cases reported Thursday. Seven-hundred-seventy-three county residents diagnosed with the disease are in the 20-29 age range. Two-hundred-one are between 30-39 years old. One-hundred-thirty residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-twenty-eight people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Sixty-four patients are 60-69 years old, 78 are between 10-19 years old, 33 are 70-79 years old, 24 are 9 years old or younger and 17 are 80 and older.

Seven-hundred-fifty-two females and six-hundred-ninety-six males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 39.8% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 36.5% are not specified and 23.7% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 54.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 43.5% are unknown or not specified, 1.8% are black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that 99,851 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 2,105 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 63,812 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.