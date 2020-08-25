Hays County reports 41 COVID-19 recoveries, 11 additional cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that 41 additional county residents have recovered from COVID-19, 11 new cases, five hospital discharges and four hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There are currently 2,393 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 30 fewer than Monday — and there have been 5,308 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 41 recoveries reported Tuesday, 2,870 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus, following the fluctuations in hospitalizations and hospital discharges. There have been 138 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has tallied 45 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 23,702 negative tests and is awaiting results from 31 tests. There have been 29,041 tests administered in Hays County.

Free COVID-19 testingthrough the Texas Division of Emergency Management is currently taking place in Hays County at two locations simultaneously — San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road, and Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. Testing began Monday and lasts through Saturday, taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but saw a decrease Tuesday with 26 fewer cases than Monday. The city currently has 1,020 active cases and has had 2,603 total cases.

Kyle now has 863 active cases and has had 1,651 total. Buda has recorded 714 total cases and currently has 348 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 90 total cases and has 67 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 86 total cases, including 26 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 29 active cases and has had 50 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 36 total cases and has 17 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has 13 active cases.

Mountain City has had nine total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases and three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,067 total cases recorded Tuesday.

Eight-hundred-ninety-three county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-forty-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-ninety-eight residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-forty-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 305 are 60-69 years old, 182 are 9 years old or younger, 181 are 70-79 years old and 91 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,768 females and 2,540 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 37.1% are Hispanic and 18.3% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.8% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that there have now been 586,730 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 11,576 fatalities and there are 4,907 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 466,550 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.