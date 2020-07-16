Hays County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

Hays County passed the 3,000 mark for active COVID-19 cases Thursday as it reported 47 new cases, 40 recoveries and no new hospitalizations.

There are now 3,001 active virus cases and there have been 3,816 total in Hays County.

Twenty-two county residents are currently hospitalized by the disease and there have been 78 total hospitalizations.

There have now been 14 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

According to the local health department, 801 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus with the newly announced 40 recoveries Thursday.

The county has received 11,124 negative tests and is awaiting results from 52 tests.

“By working as a community, we can slow the spread of this virus,” county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “We continue to urge all Hays County residents to wear masks in public, wash their hands often, and stay home as much as possible. If you must go out, stay at least six feet away from others.”

San Marcos has now recorded 2,042 total cases and has 1,641 active cases.

Kyle now has 815 active cases and has had 1,089 total. Buda has recorded 467 total cases and currently has 377 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 67 total cases and has 56 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 60 total cases, including 44 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 33 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 22 total cases and has 20 active cases. Niederwald has had 14 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Uhland has had eight total cases and has seven active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has had four total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has had two total active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 1,710. Six-hundred-thirty-five county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Four-hundred-twenty-three people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Three-hundred-twenty-nine residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-fifty-five county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 199 are 60-69 years old, 109 are 9 years old or younger, 96 are 70-79 years old and 60 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,992 females and 1,824 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the county’s ethnic breakdown, 42.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39.9% are Hispanic and 17.9% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 43.9% are unknown or not specified, 1.9% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,291 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The DSHS reported that 292,656 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 3,561 fatalities and there have been an estimated 155,937 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,457 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.