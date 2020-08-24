Hays County reports 49 COVID-19 recoveries, 47 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that 49 additional county residents have recovered from COVID-19, 20 new cases and two hospital discharges between Saturday and Monday.

There are currently 2,423 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — two fewer than Friday — and there have been 5,297 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 49 recoveries reported Monday, 2,829 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. There have been 134 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has tallied 45 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 23,641 negative tests and is awaiting results from 45 tests. There have been 28,983 tests administered in Hays County.

Free COVID-19 through the Texas Division of Emergency Management is currently taking place in Hays County at two locations simultaneously — San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road, and Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. Testing began Monday and will last through Saturday, taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county. The city had been seeing a decline in active cases but saw a slight uptick with three additional active cases as of Monday. San Marcos currently has 1,046 active cases and has had 2,598 total cases.

Kyle now has 866 active cases and has had 1,648 total. Buda has recorded 712 total cases and currently has 348 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 90 total cases and has 67 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 86 total cases, including 26 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 28 active cases and has had 49 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 36 total cases and has 18 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has 13 active cases.

Mountain City has had nine total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has had nine total cases and three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,061 total cases recorded Friday.

Eight-hundred-ninety-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-forty-five people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-ninety-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-forty-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 305 are 60-69 years old, 182 are 9 years old or younger, 181 are 70-79 years old and 91 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,763 females and 2,534 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 37.2% are Hispanic and 18.3% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.7% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there have now been 577,537 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 11,370 fatalities and there are 5,186 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 451,776 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.