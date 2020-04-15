Hays County reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

Hays County has now recorded 109 COVID-19 cases after six additional cases were reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 65 active cases throughout the county. Forty-three residents have recovered from the disease. The county has received 642 negative tests and has 15 pending tests. There have been 10 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including two current hospitalizations. Hays County has seen one coronavirus-related death.

Kyle has reported 47 total cases and 27 active cases of COVID-19. San Marcos has recorded 31 total cases and currently has 19 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied four total cases and has two active cases. Wimberley has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald each have one total active case.

According to the county, only nine patients who tested positive for the disease had traveled before becoming ill, while 100 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-one residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59-years old. Twenty-one patients fall into the 30-39-year-old range. Eighteen people who have been diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Sixteen residents fall in the 20-29-year-old age range. Twelve patients are 60-69 years old, five are 70-79 years old, two are 80-89 years old, two are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Sixty-nine females and 40 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 15,492 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 365 people who had it have died. According to the DSHS, an estimated 3,150 have recovered.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.