Hays County reports 63 COVID-19 recoveries, 30 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 63 recoveries from COVID-19 and 30 new lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,138 active coronavirus cases — 33 fewer than Monday — and there have been 5,995 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.The county also reported that there have been 339 active cases over the last 21 days — a 28-case decrease since Monday

The local health department reports that there have been 732 probable cases spanning from April through early October. Probable cases are defined as those detected with the use of a method approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that meet presumptive laboratory evidence of detection of specific antigen in a clinical specimen or detection of specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection; and meets clinical criteria. Probable cases can also be determined if they meet vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The local health department stated that it will begin reporting probable cases to reflect how results are being reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are currently nine county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 346 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 4,802 residents recover from the disease following the 63 new recoveries tallied Tuesday.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 28,914 negative tests and there have been 34,909 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 251 active cases — eight less than Monday — and has had 3,028 total cases as of Tuesday.

Kyle now has 585 active cases and has had 1,782 total. Buda has recorded 795 total cases and currently has 198 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 103 total cases and has 51 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 99 total cases, including 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 13 active cases and has had 62 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 41 total cases and has 12 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has six active cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,260 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

Nine-hundred-sixty-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-six residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-forty-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 341 are 60-69 years old, 202 are 70-79 years old, 199 are 9 years old or younger and 109 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,132 females and 2,863 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 19.1% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that there have now been 773,435 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 16,111 fatalities and there are 3,394 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 687,277 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 660 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 618 among students and 42 among faculty and staff — as of press time Tuesday. There are currently 50 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity Monday , the district is reporting two total cases among staff members and students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.