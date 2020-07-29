Hays County reports 65 COVID-19 recoveries, 31 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 65 additional county residents have recovered from COVID-19, 31 new cases, and no new hospitalizations Wednesday.

There are currently 2,935 active cases — a 34-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 4,276 total cases since the first virus diagnosis within the county on March 14.

Hays County currently has 23 residents hospitalized by the coronavirus and has had 98 total hospitalizations. According to county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county.

With the additional 65 recoveries reported Wednesday, 1,316 county residents have recovered from the disease.

Hays County has reported 25 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus.

The local health department has received 21,297 negative COVID-19 tests and is awaiting results from 43 tests.

“We’re pleased to see Hays County residents continuing to help prevent the spread of the virus, but we can’t ease up on our efforts,” Schneider said. “By working together, social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands, we can protect ourselves and the most vulnerable in our community.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with 31 less cases than Tuesday. The city currently has 1,458 active cases and has had 2,168 total cases.

Kyle now has 896 active cases and has had 1,275 total. Buda has recorded 572 total cases and currently has 397 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 77 total cases and has 64 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 69 total cases, including 41 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 28 active cases and has had 42 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 30 total cases and has 28 active cases. Niederwald has had 17 total cases and has six active cases. Uhland has had 10 total cases and has nine active cases.

Maxwell has had six total cases, including three active cases. Mountain City has had five total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has had three total cases and two active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,815. Seven-hundred-thirteen county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Four-hundred-ninety-six people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Three-hundred-eighty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Three-hundred-thirteen county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 233 are 60-69 years old, 139 are 9 years old or younger, 114 are 70-79 years old and 68 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,237 females and 2,039 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 42% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 40.1% are Hispanic and 17.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 48.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 49.0% are unknown or not specified, 1.9% are Black and 0.4% are Asian.

The DSHS reported 9,042 new cases Wednesday and 313 additional COVID-19-related fatalities. There have now been 403,307 Texans diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 6,190 fatalities and there have been 9,595 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.