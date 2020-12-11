Hays County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 75 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, three hospital discharges and one additional hospitalization on Friday.

There are currently 1,057 active coronavirus cases — a 75-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 8,091 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,265 active cases over the last 21 days — a nine-case increase since Thursday. The county stated that there have been 958 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 11.

There are currently seven county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 544 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

For the second consecutive day, Hays County did not report any additional recoveries from the disease on Friday. There have been 6,960 COVID-19 recoveries.

The county has tallied 107 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The local health department has received 58,709 negative tests and there have been 66,800 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 33 cases from its cumulative total, citing duplicate and incorrect counts.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris said COVID-19 continues to “unexpectedly” spread throughout Hays County. Harris added that alternative holiday plans should be made and large group gatherings should be avoided.

“Staying apart from loved ones at Christmas is hard but it’s better than spending New Year’s in the hospital,” Harris said.

San Marcos continues to see an increase in active COVID-19 cases with 20 new diagnoses reported Friday. There are currently 170 active cases and there have been 3,225 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,632 total cases, including 384 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,354 total cases and currently has 251 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 318 total cases and has 106 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 81 active cases and has had 200 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 159 total cases, including 22 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 95 total cases and has 30 active cases. Niederwald has had 39 total cases and has six active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 10 total cases, including two active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,597 total cases tallied as of Friday.

According to the local health department, 1,279 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,044 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,040 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Eight-hundred-five county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 507 are 60-69 years old, 366 are 9 years old or younger, 274 are 70-79 years old and 179 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,215 females and 3,876 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 29.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 24.2% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.8% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,296,132 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 23,325 fatalities and an estimated 1,074,579 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Friday. There are currently 9,045 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,224 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,144 among students and 80 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 146 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among faculty and staff and six among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.