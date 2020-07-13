Hays County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional recoveries on Monday. Two people were released from the hospital.

There are now 2,939 active cases and there have been 3,643 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

With the 38 newly announced recoveries, 693 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized by the disease and there have been 72 total.

Hays County has reported 11 COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county.

The local health department has received 10,827 negative tests and is awaiting results of 73 tests.

“We are still seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases in Hays County,” county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said in a statement. “The Hays County Local Health Department strongly urges that everyone limit their trips and interactions with others, wear a mask and stay distanced from others in public. And hand washing is still one of the top ways to decrease the spread of the virus.”

San Marcos has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,661 active cases and 1,984 total cases.

Kyle now has 762 active cases and has had 1,018 total. Buda has recorded 438 total cases and currently has 356 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 58 total cases and has 48 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 57 total cases, including 43 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 22 active cases and has had 32 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 21 total cases and has 19 active cases. Niederwald has had 13 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Uhland has had eight total cases and has seven active cases. Mountain City has had four total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has had two total cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 1,657. Six-hundred-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Four-hundred-two people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Three-hundred-six residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-thirty-six county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 189 are 60-69 years old, 107 are 9 years old or younger, 88 are 70-79 years old and 50 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,892 females and 1,751 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the county’s ethnic breakdown, 42.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39.5% are Hispanic and 18% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 44.9% are unknown or not specified, 1.1% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,655 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The DSHS reported that 264,313 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 3,235 fatalities and there have been an estimated 136,419 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,405 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.