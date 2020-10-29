Hays County reports COVID-19 fatality, 16 additional cases

A Buda man in his 90s has died from COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Thursday.

There have now been 87 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

The local health department also reported 66 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 16 new cases, three hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Thursday.

There are currently 347 active coronavirus cases — 50 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 6,119 total cases in Hays County. The local health department also reported that there have been 390 active cases over the last 21 days — a three-case increase since Wednesday. The county reported that there have been 743 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 384 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,685 residents recover from the disease as of Thursday.

The local health department has received 35,419 negative tests and there have been 41,538 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a 34-case decrease in active cases reported Thursday. There are currently 90 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 2,960

Kyle has tallied 1,848 total cases, including 117 active cases. Buda has recorded 862 total cases and currently has 88 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 123 total cases and has 20 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 111 total cases, including 12 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 83 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 47 total cases and has eight active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 22 total cases and one active case. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has two active cases. Maxwell has had 10 total cases.

Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,235 total cases tallied as of Thursday.

According to the local health department, 984 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-twenty-eighty people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-eleven residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-sixty-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 360 are 60-69 years old, 210 are 70-79 years old, 211 are 9 years old or younger and 118 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,185 females and 2,934 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 32.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 22.5% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 63.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.9% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 886,820 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 17,819 fatalities and an estimated 772,350 recoveries from the disease. There are currently 5,587 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 780 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 732 among students and 48 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 25 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting three total onsite cases among students and two staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.