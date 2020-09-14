Hays County reports new COVID-19 related fatality

The Hays County Local Health Department reported one new COVID-related fatality, a Kyle man in his 70s. The department also stated that an additional 58 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 alongside 58 new lab-confirmed cases on Monday.

There are currently 1,930 active COVID-19 cases — 16 more than Friday — and there have been 5,656 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 58 newly reported recoveries, 3,674 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 11 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. The county has recorded 164 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has reported 52 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The county has received 25,678 negative tests and is awaiting results from one test. There have been 31,334 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county with 728 active cases and 2,830 total cases on Monday.

Kyle now has 757 active cases and has had 1,709 total. Buda has recorded 759 total cases and currently has 307 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 93 total cases and has 56 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 91 total cases, including 23 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 26 active cases and has had 58 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 37 total cases and has 15 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has five active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,158 total cases tallied Monday.

Nine-hundred-twenty-six county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Five-hundred-seventy-three residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-twenty-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 324 are 60-69 years old, 189 are 70-79 years old, 187 are 9 years old or younger and 103 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,965 females and 2,691 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.4% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there have now been 659,434 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 14,190 fatalities and there are 3,319 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 577,832 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 366 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 330 among students and 36 among faculty and staff — as of press time Monday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.