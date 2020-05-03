Hays County reports one new COVID-19 case, recoveries reach 100

The Hays County Local Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Sunday, increasing the total to 168.



Hays County currently has 67 active cases. The local health department has received 1,667 negative tests and has 11 pending tests.



The county announced Sunday that 100 residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the first confirmed case on March 14. Sixteen residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including five current hospitalizations. The county has only reported one COVID-19-related fatality — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.



Kyle has had 74 total cases and 33 active cases. San Marcos has had 51 total cases and currently has 17 active cases. Buda has recorded 22 total cases and has six active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Wimberley has had six total cases and currently has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Driftwood has had two total cases, while Niederwald, Bear Creek and Uhland each have one active case.



According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 158 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.



Forty-two patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Thirty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Twenty-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Sixteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, four are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.



One-hundred-four females and 64 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.



The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 31,548 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 867 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 15,544 Texans have recovered from the disease.



Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.