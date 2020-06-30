Hays County reports seventh COVID-19 fatality, 158 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported its seventh COVID-19-related fatality Tuesday, 158 new cases and 50 additional recoveries.

The local health department stated that the person who died was a Kyle resident in his 80s.

With the 158 newly reported coronavirus cases, there are now 2,340 active cases and there have been 2,819 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

Hays County reported that two county residents were released from the hospital, dropping the current hospitalization count to 17. There have been 62 total hospitalizations.

The county has now had 472 county residents recover from the disease following the 50 newly reported recoveries Tuesday.

The local health department has received 7,273 negative tests and is awaiting results of 73 tests.

“The surge in Hays County is continuing,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “Our best advice is for all Hays County residents to wear masks, stay distanced and wash their hands often. By working together, we can help our community.”

San Marcos saw a 75-case increase Tuesday, raising its active case count to 1,469 and total count to 1,619.

Kyle now has 533 active cases and has had 761 total. Buda has recorded 297 total cases and currently has 233 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 40 total cases, which includes 29 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 37 total cases and has 28 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 18 active cases and has had 28 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 13 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had 10 total cases and has eight active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases.

Uhland has had three total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has two total active cases. Mountain City has two total active cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,407.

Four-hundred-thirty-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Two-hundred-eighty-four people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Two-hundred-thirty-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-seventy-six county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 124 are 60-69 years old, 57 are 70-79 years old, 70 are 9 years old or younger and 36 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,463 females and 1,356 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the disease.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 41.9% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39% are Hispanic and 19.1% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 51.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 46.3% are unknown or not specified, 1.4% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 6,975 new diagnoses. The DSHS reports that 159,986 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,424 fatalities and there have been an estimated 84,818 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 5,833 Texans currently hospitalized by the coronavirus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.