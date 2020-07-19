UPDATE: Missing Buda teen found safe

Update (11:26 a.m.): Missing Buda teenager Tanner Weaver has been found safe, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

Missing person Tanner Weaver has been located safe! — Sheriff-Hays County (@HaysSheriff) July 19, 2020

Original Post: The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Buda teenager.

Tanner Weaver, 17, left his residence at the 200 block of Oak Hollow Lane in Buda at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday and has not returned, the sheriff’s office said.

The 17-year-old is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. Weaver has blonde hair, blue eyes and a rash on his body, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing a teal/aqua colored shirt, dark blue shorts and blue Under Armour shoes.

Weaver has a serious medical condition which requires daily medication. The sheriff’s office says he left his medication at home.

Anyone who has seen Weaver or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or they can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

