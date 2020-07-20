Hays County tallies 114 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which includes cases tallied during the weekend.

There are now 3,080 active cases and there have been 3,979 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

The local health department also reported four hospitalizations and one hospital discharge Monday. There are now 23 county residents currently hospitalized by the coronavirus and there have been 84 total hospitalizations.

The county recorded 52 additional recoveries Monday, marking 882 county residents who have recovered from the disease.

Hays County has had 17 fatalities since the first reported COVID-19 cases within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 12,145 negative tests and is awaiting results from 62 tests. Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said that the number of negative tests went up by several hundred because of results received from recent testing conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“Continuing to mask up, wash hands and limit unnecessary trips can have an impact on slowing the spread of the virus,” Schneider said in a statement. “However, COVID-19 is still active in our county, so we need to continue to protect each other.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county with 2,084 total cases but saw a 13 case decrease in active cases with 1,627.

Kyle now has 868 active cases and has had 1,161 total. Buda has recorded 508 total cases and currently has 409 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 71 total cases and has 60 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 61 total cases, including 45 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 22 active cases and has had 34 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 22 total cases and has 20 active cases. Niederwald has had 15 total cases and has 11 active cases.

Uhland has had eight total cases and has seven active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has had four total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has had three total active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,752. Six-hundred-sixty-five county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Four-hundred-forty-six people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Three-hundred-fifty residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-sixty-six county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 210 are 60-69 years old, 119 are 9 years old or younger, 106 are 70-79 years old and 65 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,084 females and 1,895 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the county’s ethnic breakdown, 42.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 40.1% are Hispanic and 17.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 54.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 43.2% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 7,404 new COVID-19 cases and 62 fatalities on Monday. The DSHS reported that 332,434 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 4,020 fatalities and there have been an estimated 177,871 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,569 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.