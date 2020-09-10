Hays County tallies 46 COVID-19 recoveries, 8 new cases Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that an additional 46 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 while also tallying eight new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and five hospital discharges on Thursday.

There are currently 1,915 active COVID-19 cases — 38 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 5,568 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14

With the 46 newly reported recoveries, 3,602 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently eighth county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus following the five hospital discharges reported Wednesday. The county has recorded 158 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has reported 51 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The county has received 25,645 negative tests and is awaiting results from 36 tests. There have been 31,252 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases. The city reported 716 active cases — 22 less cases than Wednesday — and 2,756 total cases on Wednesday.

Kyle now has 757 active cases and has had 1,701 total. Buda has recorded 754 total cases and currently has 313 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 92 total cases and has 56 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 90 total cases, including 22 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 53 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 37 total cases and has 15 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has five active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,129 total cases tallied Thursday.

Nine-hundred-twenty-one county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-sixty-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Five-hundred-sixteen residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Five-hundred-thirty-six diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 323 are 60-69 years old, 187 are 70-79 years old, 187 are 9 years old or younger and 101 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,915 females and 2,653 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.5% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that there have now been 649,809 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 13,853 fatalities and there are 3,575 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 564,114 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 354 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 318 among students and 36 among faculty and staff — as of press time Thursday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.