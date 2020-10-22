Hays County tallies 77 new COVID-19 recoveries, 22 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 77 additional COVID-19 recoveries, 22 new lab-confirmed cases and one hospital discharge on Thursday.

There are currently 554 active coronavirus cases — 55 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 6,268 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 328 active cases over the last 21 days — an eight-case increase since Wednesday.

The local health department states that there have been 769 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently nine county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 363 total hospitalizations following the hospital discharge reported Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,650 residents recover from the disease with the 77 new recoveries tallied Thursday.

The county has reported 63 coronavirus-related fatalities and nine in the last week.

The local health department has received 33,274 negative tests and there have been 39,542 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but tallied less than 100 active cases on Thursday. The city currently has 31 active cases — a three-case increase since Wednesday — and has had 3,122 total cases as of Thursday.

Kyle now has 358 active cases and has had 1,856 total. Buda has recorded 851 total cases and currently has 101 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 117 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 117 total cases, including six active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has one active case and has had 74 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 46 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases. Mountain City has had 12 total cases and has four active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has two active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,320 total cases tallied as of Thursday.

According to the local health department, 1,014 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-twenty-eight people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-eight residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-eighty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 364 are 60-69 years old, 219 are 70-79 years old, 209 are 9 years old or younger and 125 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,266 females and 3,002 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.33% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.55% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 20.12% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 62.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 34.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.3% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that there have now been 845,100 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 17,286 fatalities and there are 4,931 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 744,283 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 761 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 714 among students and 47 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 40 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting five total onsite cases among students and two staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.